The 10 Best Photo Storage and Sharing Sites

Flickr

Overall, Flickr is our top pick, thanks to its massive amount of storage and a simple, clean interface that makes it a joy to use. It remains the best option for serious shooters. Flickr also offers a great selection of tools, extensive tagging features and support for both viewing and downloading photos at a variety of resolutions (including, unusually, the option to offer the original size). A stats engine lets you track who is looking at your photos. A very easy drag-and-drop system allows you to organize albums of your photos and collections of photos from you and other photographers.

Flickr no longer offers its own photo-book printing service; instead, Pro subscribers get $35 off a $70 order at photo-book service Blurb, up to four times a year. (In our opinion, Blurb isn't that great, so check out our top Photo Book services). Since being sold to SmugMug, the company announced a cap of 1,000 photos on free accounts, which went into effect in January. The upgrade to a Pro account is a good deal, though: $49.99 a year gets you unlimited storage, no ads and video support. Pricing is shown as US only.

Credit: Flickr