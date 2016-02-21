Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge: Top Features

Gaming-Ready Performance

The Galaxy S7 is Samsung's most powerful phone yet, packing Snapdragon's new 820 processor and 4GB of RAM for plenty of multitasking muscle. It also might just be the best smartphone out there for gaming; the phone's Vulkan API lets developers create PC-quality experiences, and users will have the option to lower in-game framerates from 60 to 30 fps once it's time to save battery. You'll even be able to record and share gameplay.