20 Best Screenshot Tools

Video Card Software

Many big budget triple-A games are visual spectacles, and a well-made screenshot can be great for showing off your gaming skill or using as a wallpaper for your desktop. While some games and game management software like Steam already come with screenshot features (in lossy jpg) baked in, you might want to check out your graphics card's software and driver package if you want to go grabbing pixel-perfect screen captures with a minimal performance hit. Both AMD's Radeon Adrenaline 2019 and Nvidia's GeForce Experience can be set to capture lossless PNG screenshots of your screen, and if you tinker around, you can enable additional graphics enhancements such as super sampling. Another popular tool is MSI Afterburner, which works with AMD and Nvidia cards.