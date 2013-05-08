10 Pieces of Paid Software That Are Now Free

Free Downloads of Paid Software

We're the first to extol the benefits of polished, user-friendly, feature-packed proprietary software, but that doesn't mean we want to be charged an arm and a leg for it, either. We're not alone in our thinking -- a ton of users jumped when Adobe CS2 was rumored to have gone free this January (sorry folks, it's not free). Fortunately, there is still a lot of pieces of paid software out there that have gone free or become open source (not to mention the numerous giveaways and promotional releases that go on). Here are a few that have piqued our fancy including good software gone open source and limited time freebies.

Don't forget to check out '13 Awesome Games Gone Free,' while you're at it!