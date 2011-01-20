15 Phones From The Future

Coca-Cola Phone...Wait What?

Perhaps the strangest concept in this collection. Chinese engineer Daizi Zheng made this tube phone for Nokia. While the exterior design is nothing truly radical, it is fueled only by drinks from the Coca-Cola Company, be it Coke or Fanta. It has a tank in the back with a cap on top to hold the beverage, and the entire contraption is biodegradable. The phone uses the enzymes from the drinks to make fuel and is four times more fuel efficient than the average battery-powered phones currently available on the market.