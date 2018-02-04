10 Things You Never Knew Your 3D Printer Could Produce

Print video game models

Want to print out your own Hammer of Serious Smiting or Snarglax Star Cruiser? It's easier than you might think, as many video games store the objects in them as 3D models. These can often be extracted and printed, with a bit of tweaking.

Using a couple of free programs, I was able to print out the alien blaster from Fallout 4. I did this using two free, open-source programs called B.A.E. and Nifskope. I used the first to extract the 3D model from the game files and then the second to convert the model to an .OBJ file that I loaded into MakerBot Print, where I scaled and printed it. A few hours later, I had an alien blaster ready to use on any Mirelurks I came across. I do live in Boston, after all.

Credit: Richard Baguley