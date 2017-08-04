6 Reasons to Buy the Moto Z2 Force, and 3 Reasons to Skip

Unsightly bezels

It’s thin and tough, but the Z2 Force is a bit behind the competition in one other area of phone design. It has pronounced bezels above and below the screen at a time the likes of the Galaxy S8 and LG 6 are almost all screen up front.

It’s not a dealbreaker by any stretch and it’s likely what allows the fingerprint sensor to be located up front, but you will have to stretch your thumb more across this 5.5-inch screen that you would the S8, because of the Z2 Force’s more standard aspect ratio. The Galaxy S8’s screen has a taller and more narrow 18.5:9 aspect ratio, which makes the phone easier to use in one hand.

