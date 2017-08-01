Best Soccer Apps

Get a Kick Out of These Soccer Apps

Soccer, the beautiful game, has millions of devoted fans across every continent who eagerly following famous teams, matches, and competitions. You can catch the action in the stadium or through your cable box, but that's not the only way to stay in the know as the European leagues get ready to kick off a new season and U.S. soccer looks to qualify for the next World Cup. If you're interested in keeping track of the latest match news or just want to catch soccer fever with a few mobile games, then check out these 10 football apps and games. (Image Credit: Gundam_Ai/Shutterstock)