A new console generation is looming, and the next Xbox is near. Microsoft's Project Scarlett will arrive in holiday 2020, promising four times the power of the Xbox One X complete with a slew of exciting features like ray tracing, 8K resolution and a lightning-fast SSD.

Here's everything we know so far about Xbox Project Scarlett, including its release date, specs and potential pricing.





Latest Xbox Scarlett News and Rumors (June 2019)

A leaked benchmark of AMD's purported Flute architecture provides some additional hints to Scarlett's potential final specs.

Project Scarlett is due for a Holiday 2020 release. No word on pricing yet, but given its specs, we expect it to go for a pretty penny.

Xbox Project Scarlett specs



Project Scarlett will feature a custom AMD Zen 2 processor that promises four times the power of the Xbox One X. Other features include ray tracing support, up to 120fps gameplay, 8K resolution, GGDR6 memory and variable refresh rate support. The system will also have a custom SSD that promises a 40x performance increase and virtually no load times.

A leaked benchmark of AMD's purported Flute chip that surfaced in July 2019 could give us additional clues about Scarlett's specs. The Flute SoC, which could be the custom Zen 2 processor that Microsoft is promising, could offer eight Zen 2 cores, 16 threads and a base clock speed of 1.6Ghz. As TechRadar points out, these lower-end specs are in line with what you'd expect from a console processor, though could provide twice the power of the Jaguar processor found in the Xbox One and PS4.

Xbox Project Scarlett Price: how much will it cost?

Microsoft has yet to discuss final pricing for Scarlett, but given the system's high-end specs, we don't expect it to be cheap. The original Xbox One and Xbox One X both launched for $499 in 2013 and 2017, respectively, carrying price tags that were $100 heftier than the current PlayStations. Microsoft likely won't want to make that mistake again, so we're expecting Scarlett to be in a similar price range to the PS5.

What games will launch with Xbox Scarlett?

The highly anticipated Halo Infinite will launch alongside Project Scarlett. We don't know much else about the launch lineup, but the system will support all existing Xbox One games, including the vast library of backward compatible Xbox and Xbox 360 titles.



