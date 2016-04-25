MetroPCS' $60 Family Plan Deal: Too Good to Pass Up?

MetroPCS wants to lure multiple family members away from its rival wireless carriers. And it's betting that big buckets of data for each person will be incentive enough to get you to switch.





(Image credit: Syda Productions/Shutterstock)

As part of a limited-time promotion, MetroPCS will offer a two-line plan with 6GB of LTE data for each line at $60 a month. You're eligible for this offer from the T-Mobile-owned prepaid carrier so long as it least one of those lines is being ported over from another wireless provider. You can add up to three more people for $30 for each line you tack on to the plan.



To put that offer in context, MetroPCS regularly charges $40 a month for a single line of 3GB of high-speed data. Factoring in discounts for multiple lines, two people would pay $70 a month for 3GB of data. So, by taking your business from another wireless carrier over to MetroPCS, you're getting more data for less money.

Prepaid carriers have gotten particularly aggressive about courting families to sign up for their service. Recently, Boost Mobile rejiggered its family plans by offering escalating discounts as subscribers add more lines, following the lead of Cricket Wireless. Before this promotion, MetroPCS merely discounted the prices on its plans by $5 per line for family plans.



MetroPCS may have more than just its prepaid rivals in mind with this promotion. The discount carrier pointed out that its $60-a-month two-person plan costs 40 percent less than what two Sprint customers would pay each month for 6GB of shared data. Sprint has long been a target of T-Mobile's, with the Uncarrier jumping ahead of Sprint in terms of number of subscribers last year, and it seems that MetroPCS may have designs on growing at Sprint's expense as well.