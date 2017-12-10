How to Turn Off The Nintendo Switch

If you have a Nintendo Switch, you’ve undoubtedly discovered that turning it on is simple, with the touch of a button. But turning it off is a different story altogether.





(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Unlike other consoles, like the Xbox One X or PlayStation 4 Pro, there’s no way to turn off the Nintendo Switch from a controller. You can, however, put it in a standby mode for quick launching from your controller.

While the standby mode is great for the times when you want to quickly go back to a game, you’re out of luck when you want to shut it down completely.

So, for those times when you actually want to shut down your Switch all the way, here’s a guide:

1. Hold down the power button at the top of the Switch for about five seconds. If you need help finding it, it's the small circular button located at the top-left of the console next to the volume buttons.



2. Select Power Options from the menu that pops up on the screen.



3. Choose to Turn Off the console.

4. The Switch should now be off and not on standby.