Is This the Galaxy S8 Active?

Samsung's Galaxy S8 has been highly regarded for its features and design. But it's also a little too easy to break. And that's why Samsung is working on a more rugged version.

That rugged handset, called the Galaxy S8 Active, might have been outed by the Wireless Power Consortium. According to Android Authority, the organization, which backs the Qi wireless charging standard, has published an image of a Samsung device with the model number SM-G892A. However, a device with that model number hasn't been announced yet, and is the same model number believed to have been associated with the Galaxy S8 Active.

So, what does the image show? For one, this purported S8 Active doesn't have the same curved screen you'd find in the Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+. Additionally, the handset in question comes with casing around the sides that should protect it against falls and safeguard it against water or dust intrusion.

Samsung has been rumored to be working on a new Galaxy S8 Active for quite some time. While the company hasn't shed much light on its plans, it's likely that the Active will be designed for those who have slippery fingers and sometimes bring their handsets with them on long runs or other places the smartphone could be subject to damage. Samsung has released Active versions of most of its recent Galaxy S phones.

Galaxy S8. Photo: Jeremy Lips / Tom's Guide

The Wireless Power Consortium didn't share specs on what you can expect from the Galaxy S8 Active. However, several rumors have said that the handset will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and will have the same 5.8-inch screen size as the Galaxy S8. But again, the screen won't be curved like its predecessor. Additionally, the smartphone could ship with 4GB of memory and have a 12-megapixel rear-facing camera. Look for 64GB of storage.

Samsung hasn't said exactly when the Galaxy S8 Active might be coming to store shelves. But considering it's being pictured by the Wireless Power Consortium, there's a good chance it'll show up sooner than later.