Galaxy S10 Commercial Reveals Top Features

We’re just one day away from the launch of the Galaxy S10, and now the first commercial has been spotted in the wild that reveals all of the top features.

endreloset/YouTube

As spotted by The Verge, the commercial was aired by TV 2 in Norway. It first shows the expansive Infinity O display on what looks to be the Galaxy S10+, complete with hole punch in the top right corner. There’s two front cameras on this model.

Next up is the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, which should make unlocking the Galaxy S10 a cinch, as the reader is built directly into the display.

The commercial then shows the five-camera system in action, with three shooters in the rear. The S10+ is shown snapping a photo of a skateboarder mid flight, and a setting is applied to boost the blue in the sky; this could be an AI camera mode.

Another rumored feature shown off in the ad is reverse charging, which allows the Galaxy S10 to charge other phones simply by placing them on the back of the device. This will also work with the Galaxy Buds, which also star in the commercial.

And there you have it. We’ll be bringing you our full coverage of the Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e tomorrow in case there are any surprises left.