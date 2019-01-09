Trending

All Three Galaxy S10 Phone Names Leaked

Samsung's reportedly changing the name of its smallest S10 phone.

As we creep up to the expected launch of Samsung's Galaxy S10 phones (expected by mid-March), it appears the company is re-arranging its names for these phones.

Specifically, a new report has leaked all three names of the S10 line, with the rumored 5.8-inch S10 Lite changing to the S10 E.

As for the other models, Samsung's readying a 6.4-inch Galaxy S10+ and a 6.1-inch Galaxy S10. This news comes from Mobile Fun, which claims it got the information from one of its "long standing suppliers in China," who have been using the S10 E "for screen protector testing." 

But while the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ names seem accurate, we're a little skeptical about the S10 E name, as Mobile Fun has a mixed track record with rumors like this. While Samsung uses the E name in its Galaxy tablet line, it hasn’t been used for the company’s phones.

That's not to say that there won't be an S10 E at all, though, as that might just be a name for certain markets, just not the U.S., where Lite still makes a lot of sense for conveying the smaller, lighter design.

As you can see in the above image, Mobile Fun is also claiming that the S10 E won't have an in-display fingerprint sensor, which it claims will be done "in order to keep the retail price within the budget bracket."