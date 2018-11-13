Leaked Galaxy S10 Lite Has Flat Screen with a Single Hole

Often reliable rumorologist Ben Geskin says he has the scoop on the “budget” Samsung Galaxy S10. The biggest feature: an Infinity-O flat display like the mock you can see in the image here.

(Image credit: Marek Weidlich (modified by Jesús Díaz))

According to Geskin, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite — as it will allegedly be called — will have a flat Infinity-O Display with a single selfie camera integrated in the panel, peeking through a hole drilled on a corner of the screen itself.

Samsung unveiled this type of display last at its recent developer conference alongside the Galaxy F foldable phone and its One UI flavor of Android Pie.



The Galaxy S10 Lite will allegedly have dual cameras on the back plus a side-mounted fingerprint sensor that doubles as the power button, presumably like the one in the recently introduced Galaxy A7.



(Image credit: Android Police)

The phone, which will be powered by either the Snapdragon 845 or the 8150, will come in the following variations: 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage, 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage.

This “budget” phone, according to Geskin, will cost anywhere from $650 to $750, depending on the memory. The upper end of that range is iPhone XR territory.



However, the latest flagships from Chinese rivals — like the $475 Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 or the $473 Nubia X — cost a fraction of the price tag and have far superior specs than the the rumored Galaxy S10 Lite.