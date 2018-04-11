Key Galaxy Note 9 Specs Just Leaked

It looks like Samsung has big plans for the upcoming Galaxy Note 9. The Korean tech giant is reportedly prepping an even larger screen and beefier battery.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Galaxy Note 9 could boast a 6.4-inch display and offer a 4,000mAh battery, according to those reports. That would mean the display would be bigger than the 6.3-inch screen Samsung currently offers in its Galaxy Note 8. The Note 8 has a 3,300mAh battery pack, which is smaller than the 3,500 mAh battery in the Galaxy S9+.



A 6.4-inch display, which was tipped by IceUniverse on Twitter, has been floated before. In fact, SamMobile, which earlier reported on the latest leaks, claims to have spoken to a "trustworthy source" who said Samsung is moving forward with a 6.4-inch panel. Some industry watchers have contended that the move is made possible by even thinner bezels around the screen.

MORE: Galaxy Note 9 Will Have What Galaxy S9 Doesn't

It remains to be seen whether Samsung will be able to integrate a virtual fingerprint sensor in the display, but it looks like it will at least have more real estate to play with.



By increasing the Galaxy Note 9's battery capacity from 3,300mAh in last year's model to 4,000mAh this time around, the company should be able to do boost battery life.



Recent reports have suggested that the Note 9 could find its way to store shelves in August or perhaps even July. When it does, the smartphone is expected to run Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 processor. No major design changes are expected, but a slimmed-down bezel around the screen seems like a possibility.