Gad! A Really Lame iPhone Case

Who Designed This Crap?

Here’s my iPhone in incase’s fairly nice protective cover. It’s soft, rubberized and has all the right holes in all the right places. I bought it with my iPhone at the same Apple store.

As I mentioned in my reviews of the iPhone, The iPhone, Many Hits, Few Misses and The iPhone, More Hits and Misses, this product represents a new paradigm for personal electronic devices. It’s not a traditional smartphone or a Blackberry or a Windows Pocket PC or an ultra small PC. Rather the iPhone is a unique finger operated door to experiences you just can’t have with those devices. The extra large display is everything. It morphs into an applications menu, an email access portal, a phone or set of stock or weather reports, a camera or a display of your photos and an impressive audio-visual iPod for listening to music, podcasts and audio books or watching movies, TV shows and music videos at near HDTV levels of quality.

Last night I had to check out a Blackberry that someone sent me so I could review their sales management software. I retired my Blackberry Pearl just six weeks ago, replacing it with the iPhone. I was lost with all those buttons and on-screen icons. I kept trying to touch the screen to activate one icon or another. It took me a minute or two to remember the drill and then I kept trying to zoom in on the Blackberry’s microscopic display by flicking my thumb and finger apart. What an archaic device!

Being stuck in a Blackberry time warp and not understanding the key role of the iPhone’s wonderful display, many iPhone case makers, including incase, tend to leave the display totally unprotected and wide open to scratching and breaking. I know, I know. The glass over the display is scratch-resistant, but it’s not scratch-proof and it’s not break-proof.

I’ve been searching for an alternative to my incase case. I had high hopes for a case from a company called Prima, but it turned out to be a laughable mess of poor design. It appears that the case was literally designed without specs or at least without a real iPhone to make a pattern. Prima’s flip-front iPhone case does protect the display, but oh what a disaster the rest of the case is.

