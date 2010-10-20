Ford's Taking on Cell Phone Aesthetics

Have Ford and Apple teamed up to make the latest fashionable tech gadget? The idea of an i-Car might sound like a dream to your typical Apple consumer, but that is sadly not the case. No, what we have here is Ford taking a cue from cellphone design.

These innovative designs are courtesy of Ideo, the same consultancy group responsible for Apple's fusion pleasing aesthetics and comfortable ergonomics. Ford hired Ideo to bring the same level of functionality and ease of use to the automotive industry. You'll see these concepts brought to life very soon, with the release of the 2011 Ford Edge.

