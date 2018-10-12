Corsair’s Great Gaming Headset Now $30 Off

Looking for a headset that works with your PC and PS4? Cash-strapped gamers can count on Corsair's HS70 Wireless Gaming Headset.





For a limited time, Amazon has the wireless headset on sale for just $69.99. That's $30 off and the best price we've ever seen for this headset.

We put Corsair's headset through the ringer earlier this year and found that it delivers great sound at an unbeatable price. Performance-wise, the HS70 handles a broad range of game genres well, producing high-fidelity audio with accuracy. We also like that the headset has five built-in profiles, which cover applications like playing FPS games and watching movies. You can also turn on 7.1 surround sound and tweak the fine details to your liking with the Corsair Utility Engine (CUE) software.

The plush, memory foam earcups feel comfortable around your ears, whereas the headset's durable metal construction can withstand all the abuse you throw its way. In terms of battery life, you can expect to get about 16 hours of battery life before needing a recharge.

For just $69.99, the Corsair HS70 can bring immersive, multi-channel stereo sound right to your gaming rig.