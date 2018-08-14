Killer Deal: Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones $50 Off

The Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II are the gold standard when it comes to noise-cancelling headphones. The Editors' Choice headphones traditionally cost $349, but for a limited time you can get them for $299 at Amazon or Walmart.

Although we saw a Prime Day deal on the previous-gen QuietComfort 25 headphones, the rarely discounted QC35s haven't been on sale all year. In fact, they even managed to dodge Black Friday 2017 discounts.

So what's to like about the QC35s? In addition to their stylish design, Bose's headphones delivered crystal-clear audio in the busiest and noisiest New York City subway stations. There's no hiss like you'd hear with other noise-cancelling cans and Bose even lets you control the amount of noise you want to block out with settings that range from High to Low.

The headphones even have a dedicated Google Assistant button, so if you own an Android phone you can tap the button to ask about the weather or look up nearby restaurants.

In terms of battery, the QC35s deliver about 22 hours of performance and can fully charge in about two hours.

Sure, you can find cheaper headphones with built-in noise-cancelling, but the Bose QC35s are simply the best on the market.