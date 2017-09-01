Amazon Kindles Now Up to $50 Off for Students

For many students, Labor Day weekend means only one thing: It's the last hurrah before heading back to school.

Amazon is trying to make your transition from summer fun to September dread somewhat easier with a few student-only deals that can save you up to $50.

The online retailer is discounting its Kindle e-Reader, Kindle Paperwhite, and Kindle Voyage to $49.99, $89.99, and $149.99, respectively. The discounted prices are only valid for members of Amazon Prime Student.

For the uninitiated, Prime Student offers many of the same benefits of Amazon's traditional Prime membership, but at half the cost. For just $49 per year, students get free, two-day delivery (and, in some cases, one-day), unlimited music and video streaming, unlimited photo storage with Prime Photos, and early access to Lightning deals.

Prime Student also offers other unique deals like 20 percent off new-release and pre-order video games.

The Kindles will remain on sale through September 15. (You have to sign into your Prime Student account to see the discounted prices). Students also get a free 6-month trial to Prime instead of just 30 days.