Amazon Black Friday Gaming Sale: $450 Off Alienware Aurora

If you've been looking to upgrade your PC gaming setup, now's the time.

Amazon is holding a huge PC gaming sale, allowing you to save big on some of our favorite desktops, laptops and peripherals you can buy right now. If you're the DIY type, there are also some great component deals available for beefing up your PC (or building a new one).

Some standouts include the Alienware Aurora (our favorite overall desktop), which you can snag with a Core i7 processor and RTX 2080 GPU for $1,799 ($450 off). If you need a more affordable rig, the $649 CyberPower Gamer Xtreme VR (Core i5, GTX 1060) is a great pick at $200 off.

For folks seeking a good gaming laptop deal, Amazon is offering the MSI GV62 with a Core i5 and GTX 1050 Ti for $699 ($200 off). There are also tons of great accessories on sale, including the SteelSeries Arctis 7 gaming headset ($50 off), the Logitech G602 wireless gaming mouse ($55 off), and the Elgato Stream Deck ($50 off).

The sale is active until 2:59am ET on Nov. 24, so act fast if you're looking for new gear. See more of our top picks below.

Desktops and Laptops

Accessories

Components and Storage

Check out all of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals to shop now.