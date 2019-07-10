Trending

Amazon Echo Buying Guide: Which Alexa Device Is Best for You?

How to pick the best Alexa device for your needs.

Amazon Echo
Best Alexa Speaker

Amazon Echo (2nd Gen)

Amazon's second-gen Echo is more attractive and more affordable than the original, and it sounds just as good, too.

Best Budget Alexa Speaker

Amazon Echo Dot

The Amazon Echo Dot is an easy way to update your home stereo system with smart home features.

Best Sounding Smart Speaker

Sonos One

The Sonos One is the best-sounding smart speaker yet, and its integration with Amazon’s—and Google's—assistant is excellent (if not yet complete).

Update: Amazon Prime Day is coming on July 15. Moreover, Amazon is promising the "biggest Prime Day deals ever on Alexa-enabled devices." The Prime member exclusive sale (sign up for a free 30-day trial here) is also expanding to 48 hours. Make sure to bookmark our Amazon Prime Day survival guide for the latest news and deals.   

Amazon has a plethora of devices that can respond to your voice commands: the Echo, the Echo Spot, the Echo Dot, the Echo Look, the Echo Show, the Echo Show 5, the Echo Plus, the Echo Input, the Fire TV, Fire tablets, and dozens of third-party speakers. All will listen to your voice and perform a wide number of tasks, such as streaming music from Spotify, Pandora and others; controlling smart-home devices such as thermostats and lights; looking up the weather; and even ordering you food.

So which device is right for you? 

Best Alexa Speaker

Amazon Echo (2nd Gen)

Amazon Echo (2nd Gen)

Best Alexa Speaker

SPECIFICATIONS

Size: 5.9 x 3.5 x 3.5 inches | Weight: 29 ounces | Speakers: 2.5-inch Woofer, 0.6-inch tweeter | Battery Life: n/a | Audio Out: 3.5mm, Bluetooth

Reasons to Buy
Less expensive than original
Attractive
Changeable covers
Extensive Alexa voice assistant
Reasons to Avoid
Sound quality only on a par with original Echo

The second-generation Echo is smaller than the original, and comes in multiple cover styles, including cloth and wood finishes. A firmware update improved the audio of the Echo so that it's on a par with the original. This is your best bet if you're looking for the best Alexa speaker under $100.

Best Budget Alexa Speaker

Amazon Echo Dot

Amazon Echo Dot

Best Budget Alexa Speaker

SPECIFICATIONS

Size: 3.9 x 3.9 x 1.7 | Weight: 10.6 ounces | Speakers: Single built-in speaker | Battery Life: n/a | Audio Out: Bluetooth, 3.5mm

Reasons to Buy
Smart and helpful Alexa assistant
Easy to set up
Works with or without an additional speaker
Reasons to Avoid
Speaker quality not great for music

At $49—and often on sale for much less—the Echo Dot is the most cost-effective of Amazon's voice-controlled devices; you could purchase two of them with the money for a single Amazon Echo. This also makes the Echo good not just for those on a budget, but for those who want whole-house Alexa coverage. The Echo Dot has other features that make it well-suited for more than just the cost-conscious. It delivers excellent audio with full bass, and a friendly mesh fabric design that's perfect for a living room.

Best Sounding Smart Speaker

Sonos One

Sonos One

Best Sounding Smart Speaker

SPECIFICATIONS

Size: 6.4 x 4.7 x 4.7 inches | Weight: 4.1 pounds | Speakers: 1 tweeter, 1 mid-woofer | Battery Life: n/a | Audio Out: none

Reasons to Buy
Excellent audio quality
Comprehensive Sonos app
Lets you control lots of music sources
Can pair more speakers for whole-house audio
Works with Alexa and Google Assistant
Reasons to Avoid
Can't make calls using either Alexa or Google Assistant
Alexa drop-in not supported

The Sonos One delivers great audio in a small, standalone package. Six microphones will pick up your voice from across a room, and do pretty much everything you can do with other Alexa-enabled speakers. (However, it doesn't support Alexa's Drop-In Feature). And, you can link it with other Sonos speakers for whole-home audio. And, it now works with Google Assistant, too; while you can't run both assistants simultaneously, you can switch between the two in the Sonos app.

Best For Kids

Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition

Echo Dot Kids Edition

Best For Kids

SPECIFICATIONS

Size: 3.5 x 3.5 x 1.5 inches | Weight: 6.7 ounces | Speakers: Single built-in speaker | Battery Life: n/a | Audio Out: Bluetooth, 3.5mm

Reasons to Buy
FreeTime Unlimited is a good value
Lots of kid-friendly content
Strong parental controls, per kid, across devices
Easy setup
Reasons to Avoid
No FreeTime Unlimited app for iOS
Not always easy to discover content

The Echo Dot Kids Edition costs more than twice as much as a regular Echo Dot, but with that premium, you get a protective case (available in blue, red, or green), as well as a year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited ($119/year), which gives you access to kid-friendly content, such as audiobooks, skills from sources such as Disney and Nickelodeon, and a two-year warranty.

Update (6/19): Amazon has a second-generation Echo Dot Kids Edition, which has a newer design, improved speaker, and different color options. Stay tuned for our review.

Best Display

Amazon Echo Show

Amazon Echo Show

Best Display

SPECIFICATIONS

Size: 9.7 x 6.9 x 4.2 inches | Weight: 62.2 oz | Speakers: Dual 2-inch neodymium drivers | Battery Life: n/a | Audio Out: Bluetooth

Reasons to Buy
Excellent audio with bass
Convenient smart-home hub
Two-way doorbell and camera audio
Reasons to Avoid
Clunky browsing experience
Nasty screen glare

The Echo Show has a 10-inch touchscreen and a 5-megapixel camera that, among other things, enables you to make and receive video calls between other Echo Shows and Echo Spots, as well as smartphones with the Alexa app. You can also conduct audio calls with other Echo devices, too. Dual speakers below the display produce excellent audio much better than the original Echo, so you can rock out to songs. The Echo Show's touchscreen delivers information in a visual format, such as news and weather. It's great for reading recipes, watching videos and live TV, and even surfing the web with Firefox and Amazon's Silk browser.

Amazon Echo Look

Amazon Echo Look

Amazon Echo Look

Personal Style Guide

Reasons to Buy
Easy to use
Good photos
Quick feedback
Reasons to Avoid
Style feedback very general
Creepy

The Echo Look has a camera surrounded by LED lights that will snap a picture or take a short video of you as you model your outfits. It will then suggest alternative clothes, based on an algorithm as well as data provided by stylists. The Echo Look will also suggest clothes for you to purchase, from Amazon of course. For now, you can only get the Echo Look by invitation only.

Amazon Echo Plus

Amazon Echo Plus

Amazon Echo Plus

Smart Home Hub

Reasons to Buy
Great audio
Friendly design
Easy to set up
Temperature sensor
Reasons to Avoid
Limited smart-home features

The Amazon Echo Plus looks very similar to the Echo, but contained inside is a smart home hub capable of talking to Zigbee devices, such as Philips Hue lights. In fact, the Plus can come bundled with a single Philips Hue White bulb. It can also locally control smart-home devices, which is useful for when your Internet connection goes down, and also has a temperature sensor.

Having a built-in smart home hub could spell trouble for competing devices, such as Samsung's SmartThings and the Wink Hub 2. The Echo Plus comes in three colors: Black, white, or silver.

Amazon Echo Spot

Amazon Echo Spot

Amazon Echo Spot

Nightstand companion

Reasons to Buy
Fits well on nightstand
Audio good for size
Reasons to Avoid
Screen is too small for many uses
Needs more clockfaces

Looking like the love child of the Echo Dot and the Echo Show, the Echo Spot is a small, circular device with a 2.5-inch touchscreen and a camera that let you do pretty much everything you can do on the Show: Watch movies, video chat, and check the feeds from your security cameras, among other things. We found it most useful as a bedside companion, but watching videos on its tiny screen wasn't all that enjoyable.

Amazon Echo Show 5

Amazon Echo Show 5

Amazon Echo Show 5

Budget Smart Display

Reasons to Buy
Physical camera shutter
Cute and compact
Good video call quality

Reasons to Avoid
So-so video
Laggy interface
Limited uses

The Echo Show 5 is an $89 touchscreen Echo device. You can call and video chat, browse recipes, watch videos using NBC and Prime Video visual skills, check the feeds from your security camera, dim your lights and more on its 5-inch screen. However, due to its small size, it looks and feels bit more like a clock than a full-sized smart display.

Third-party Alexa devices

Amazon has allowed other manufacturers to embed Alexa into their devices, including portable speakers and even a thermostat. However, keep in mind that third-party devices often don't have all of Alexa's capabilities; for instance, some of the most common missing features include Drop-In, support for whole-home audio, and the ability to make phone calls. Here are a few such devices.

Ecobee (5th gen)

Ecobee (5th Gen)

Alexa in a Thermostat

Ecobee (5th Gen)

Reasons to Buy
Full Alexa support
Lots of smart home integration
Remote sensor
Improved speaker
Reasons to Avoid
Large bezel
No geofencing

Ecobee made a few major improvements to its 5th-generation Ecobee smart thermostat. Its speaker is better, so it's passable for listening to music, it has full Alexa functionality—including Drop-In and calling—and it also works with Spotify.  Plus, Ecobee beefed up the battery life in its remote sensors, still the best part of this thermostat. However, the design of the Ecobee is a bit dated. 