Amazon Echo Buying Guide: Which Alexa Device Is Best for You?

Amazon has a plethora of devices that can respond to your voice commands: the Echo, the Echo Spot, the Echo Dot, the Echo Look, the Echo Show, the Echo Show 5, the Echo Plus, the Echo Input, the Fire TV, Fire tablets, and dozens of third-party speakers. All will listen to your voice and perform a wide number of tasks, such as streaming music from Spotify, Pandora and others; controlling smart-home devices such as thermostats and lights; looking up the weather; and even ordering you food.

So which device is right for you?

Already own an Alexa device? Here are the best Echo accessories under $50.

MORE: Amazon Alexa Setup: Settings to Enable and Disable

Best Alexa Speaker

(Image credit: Future)

Amazon Echo (2nd Gen) Best Alexa Speaker SPECIFICATIONS Size: 5.9 x 3.5 x 3.5 inches | Weight: 29 ounces | Speakers: 2.5-inch Woofer, 0.6-inch tweeter | Battery Life: n/a | Audio Out: 3.5mm, Bluetooth Reasons to Buy Less expensive than original Attractive Changeable covers Extensive Alexa voice assistant Reasons to Avoid Sound quality only on a par with original Echo $39.99 View at Amazon 41 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The second-generation Echo is smaller than the original, and comes in multiple cover styles, including cloth and wood finishes. A firmware update improved the audio of the Echo so that it's on a par with the original. This is your best bet if you're looking for the best Alexa speaker under $100.

Best Budget Alexa Speaker

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon Echo Dot Best Budget Alexa Speaker SPECIFICATIONS Size: 3.9 x 3.9 x 1.7 | Weight: 10.6 ounces | Speakers: Single built-in speaker | Battery Life: n/a | Audio Out: Bluetooth, 3.5mm Reasons to Buy Smart and helpful Alexa assistant Easy to set up Works with or without an additional speaker Reasons to Avoid Speaker quality not great for music $24.99 View at Amazon 643 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

At $49—and often on sale for much less—the Echo Dot is the most cost-effective of Amazon's voice-controlled devices; you could purchase two of them with the money for a single Amazon Echo. This also makes the Echo good not just for those on a budget, but for those who want whole-house Alexa coverage. The Echo Dot has other features that make it well-suited for more than just the cost-conscious. It delivers excellent audio with full bass, and a friendly mesh fabric design that's perfect for a living room.

Best Sounding Smart Speaker

(Image credit: Sonos)

Sonos One Best Sounding Smart Speaker SPECIFICATIONS Size: 6.4 x 4.7 x 4.7 inches | Weight: 4.1 pounds | Speakers: 1 tweeter, 1 mid-woofer | Battery Life: n/a | Audio Out: none Reasons to Buy Excellent audio quality Comprehensive Sonos app Lets you control lots of music sources Can pair more speakers for whole-house audio Works with Alexa and Google Assistant Reasons to Avoid Can't make calls using either Alexa or Google Assistant Alexa drop-in not supported $166.47 View at Amazon 1 Amazon customer review ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The Sonos One delivers great audio in a small, standalone package. Six microphones will pick up your voice from across a room, and do pretty much everything you can do with other Alexa-enabled speakers. (However, it doesn't support Alexa's Drop-In Feature). And, you can link it with other Sonos speakers for whole-home audio. And, it now works with Google Assistant, too; while you can't run both assistants simultaneously, you can switch between the two in the Sonos app.

Best For Kids

(Image credit: Amazon)

Echo Dot Kids Edition Best For Kids SPECIFICATIONS Size: 3.5 x 3.5 x 1.5 inches | Weight: 6.7 ounces | Speakers: Single built-in speaker | Battery Life: n/a | Audio Out: Bluetooth, 3.5mm Reasons to Buy FreeTime Unlimited is a good value Lots of kid-friendly content Strong parental controls, per kid, across devices Easy setup Reasons to Avoid No FreeTime Unlimited app for iOS Not always easy to discover content $129.98 View at Amazon

The Echo Dot Kids Edition costs more than twice as much as a regular Echo Dot, but with that premium, you get a protective case (available in blue, red, or green), as well as a year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited ($119/year), which gives you access to kid-friendly content, such as audiobooks, skills from sources such as Disney and Nickelodeon, and a two-year warranty.



Update (6/19): Amazon has a second-generation Echo Dot Kids Edition, which has a newer design, improved speaker, and different color options. Stay tuned for our review.

Best Display

(Image credit: Future)

Amazon Echo Show Best Display SPECIFICATIONS Size: 9.7 x 6.9 x 4.2 inches | Weight: 62.2 oz | Speakers: Dual 2-inch neodymium drivers | Battery Life: n/a | Audio Out: Bluetooth Reasons to Buy Excellent audio with bass Convenient smart-home hub Two-way doorbell and camera audio Reasons to Avoid Clunky browsing experience Nasty screen glare $85.22 View at Amazon 17 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The Echo Show has a 10-inch touchscreen and a 5-megapixel camera that, among other things, enables you to make and receive video calls between other Echo Shows and Echo Spots, as well as smartphones with the Alexa app. You can also conduct audio calls with other Echo devices, too. Dual speakers below the display produce excellent audio much better than the original Echo, so you can rock out to songs. The Echo Show's touchscreen delivers information in a visual format, such as news and weather. It's great for reading recipes, watching videos and live TV, and even surfing the web with Firefox and Amazon's Silk browser.

Amazon Echo Look

(Image credit: Future)

The Echo Look has a camera surrounded by LED lights that will snap a picture or take a short video of you as you model your outfits. It will then suggest alternative clothes, based on an algorithm as well as data provided by stylists. The Echo Look will also suggest clothes for you to purchase, from Amazon of course. For now, you can only get the Echo Look by invitation only.

Amazon Echo Plus

(Image credit: Future)

Amazon Echo Plus Smart Home Hub Reasons to Buy Great audio Friendly design Easy to set up Temperature sensor Reasons to Avoid Limited smart-home features Check Amazon

The Amazon Echo Plus looks very similar to the Echo, but contained inside is a smart home hub capable of talking to Zigbee devices, such as Philips Hue lights. In fact, the Plus can come bundled with a single Philips Hue White bulb. It can also locally control smart-home devices, which is useful for when your Internet connection goes down, and also has a temperature sensor.

Having a built-in smart home hub could spell trouble for competing devices, such as Samsung's SmartThings and the Wink Hub 2. The Echo Plus comes in three colors: Black, white, or silver.

Amazon Echo Spot

(Image credit: Future)

Amazon Echo Spot Nightstand companion Reasons to Buy Fits well on nightstand Audio good for size Reasons to Avoid Screen is too small for many uses Needs more clockfaces $75 View at eBay 9 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Looking like the love child of the Echo Dot and the Echo Show, the Echo Spot is a small, circular device with a 2.5-inch touchscreen and a camera that let you do pretty much everything you can do on the Show: Watch movies, video chat, and check the feeds from your security cameras, among other things. We found it most useful as a bedside companion, but watching videos on its tiny screen wasn't all that enjoyable.

Amazon Echo Show 5

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon Echo Show 5 Budget Smart Display Reasons to Buy Physical camera shutter Cute and compact Good video call quality

Reasons to Avoid So-so video Laggy interface Limited uses $84.99 View at eBay

The Echo Show 5 is an $89 touchscreen Echo device. You can call and video chat, browse recipes, watch videos using NBC and Prime Video visual skills, check the feeds from your security camera, dim your lights and more on its 5-inch screen. However, due to its small size, it looks and feels bit more like a clock than a full-sized smart display.

Third-party Alexa devices

Amazon has allowed other manufacturers to embed Alexa into their devices, including portable speakers and even a thermostat. However, keep in mind that third-party devices often don't have all of Alexa's capabilities; for instance, some of the most common missing features include Drop-In, support for whole-home audio, and the ability to make phone calls. Here are a few such devices.

Ecobee (5th gen)

(Image credit: Ecobee)

Alexa in a Thermostat Ecobee (5th Gen) Reasons to Buy Full Alexa support Lots of smart home integration Remote sensor Improved speaker Reasons to Avoid Large bezel No geofencing

Ecobee made a few major improvements to its 5th-generation Ecobee smart thermostat. Its speaker is better, so it's passable for listening to music, it has full Alexa functionality—including Drop-In and calling—and it also works with Spotify. Plus, Ecobee beefed up the battery life in its remote sensors, still the best part of this thermostat. However, the design of the Ecobee is a bit dated.