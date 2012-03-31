VIP Fridge Magnet Orders Pizza With the Push of a Button

With the advancement of technology and the web, it has become easier and easier to order your favorite pizza, but we never would've thought it would literally come to the single press of a button. If you thought quickly ordering a saved pizza order on the web was easy, try walking over to your fridge and pressing a button on one of your magnets.

If you live in Dubai and frequently find yourself ordering from Red Tomato Pizza, you might be pleased to learn about the company's new VIP Fridge Magnet. On the surface it appears to be a small pizza-box magnet, but when you flip up the top and push on the big red tomato, your favorite pizza is immediately tossed into the oven and sent your way without you lifting another finger.

The magnet works by pairing up with your mobile phone via a bluetooth connection. After the initial pairing process is complete, you can customize your button to order your favorite pizza using the Red Tomato Pizza website. Sure it may seem a bit excessive to literally have a pizza button, but if you're in the middle of an intense gaming session, in desperate need of food, or just plain lazy, head on over to Red Tomato Pizza to order your own. Unfortunately this awesome magnet is only available in Dubai, but perhaps other pizza joints around the world will catch on as well.