Leaked Nexus One Update Addresses 3G Issues?

A lot of Nexus One users have been complaining that 3G on the device is less than perfect. Google has already released one firmware update that the search engine said 'may help' with the problem but apparently there's another 3G-addressing update in the pipeline.

Engadget reports that there's a new non-over-the-air firmware update floating around, which includes yet another radio bump. No word on whether this update will see the light of day. According to Engadget it contains it includes Google Maps 3.4 but Google has already gone ahead moved to 4.0 for Buzz support.

Available on xda-developers via RapidShare. If you skip to the third page of the thread you can download just the radio update.

Any Nexus One owners care to give this one a shot?