Samsung's Latest Galaxy S4 Commercial is Super Bizarre

Samsung's marketing team just loves poking fun at Apple. While we're used to the company mocking those that queue for Apple phones, Samsung's latest ad is a little more subtle. Kind of? It features a young man trying to use an apple as a touch sensitive phone. And that's an apple like the fruit as opposed to an Apple-branded product. Yeah.

Eventually, this man caves and gets a Samsung Galaxy S4. His life is immediately improved and he makes friends with ninjas. At least, that's what we got from this clip. Have a look for yourself.