Apple to Pay Elan $5 Million in Multitouch Patent Settlement

A couple of years ago, Apple and Elan were caught up in a patent infringement battle that saw Elan accuse Apple of infringing upon two multi-touch patents owned by the Taiwanese company and Apple counter-sued in response to those allegations. Elan then filed a complaint with the U.S. International Trade Commission in 2010.

Last year, the ITC sided with Apple in ruling that the Cupertino-based company had not violated U.S. trade law. However, it seems the dispute didn't end there. Reuters today reports that the two companies have reached a settlement that will see Apple pay Elan $5 million and the two companies exchange permission to use each other's patents.

Of course, $5 million is pocket-change to a company like Apple, which has billions of dollars in the bank. Still, the settlement is notable because Apple is currently fighting tooth and nail with numerous other companies over patent disputes, Samsung being one of the most high-profile due to the sheer volume of lawsuits.