Verizon Taking 50 Percent Off iPhone X, Galaxy S9

Get ready: Verizon is about to start a smartphone war.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Starting Thursday, April 5, the carrier will take 50 percent off every top-tier smartphone in its arsenal. To be fair, this sale is already applicable to the iPhone 8 and iPhone X, but starting Thursday Verizon is extending its promo to include all of their premium smartphones like the Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Note 8, Moto Z2 Force, and LG V30.

Naturally, there are a few details you'll need to keep in mind. First, to get that sweet 50 percent off discount you'll need to trade-in your current smartphone. Second, like all trade-in promos, some smartphones are worth more than others.

To get 50 percent off an iPhone 8, Galaxy S9, Pixel 2, or MotoZ2 Force — you'll need to trade-in an iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s Plus, Galaxy S7 Edge, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, Note 8, Pixel, Pixel XL, LG G6, LG V30, or a Moto Z Force. To get 35 percent off, you'll need to trade-in an iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, Galaxy S7, Note 5, Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 Edge, Galaxy S6 Edge+, LG G5, LG V20, Moto Z Droid, Moto Z2 Play, or HTC 10.

To get 50 percent off an iPhone 8+, Galaxy S9+, Pixel 2 XL, or LG V30 — you'll need to trade-in an iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ Note 8, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, LG V30, or Moto Z2 Force. To get 35 percent off, you'll need to trade an iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, Galaxy S7/Edge, Note 5, Google Pixel, Pixel XL, LG G6, LG V20, Moto Z2 Play, Moto Z Force, or HTC 10.

Lastly, if you want 50 percent off an iPhone X or Note 8 — you'll need to offer up an iPhone 8 Plus, Galaxy S8+, or Note 8. To get 35 percent off, trade in an iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, Galaxy S8, Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, or LG V30.

If you have an older phone, Verizon will accept select models for 25 percent off.

However, if you don't have a phone to trade in, you can still get a decent deal at Verizon, assuming you were planning on purchasing a Pixel 2.

For a limited time, purchase a Google Pixel 2 at Verizon, and you'll get a free Google Home Mini ($49), Google Chromecast ($35), and two months of YouTube TV ($40/month). This latter sale might actually be a better value as you're getting a bunch of freebies with a phone you were already going to buy. Moreover, it's an offer that the Google Store isn't matching. (At least not at the time of this writing).

Neither of Verizon's sales have an expiration date, but don't wait too long as you never know when the sales may end.