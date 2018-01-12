T-Mobile's New BOGO Sale Includes iPhone X, Galaxy S8

T-Mobile's best Black Friday deal is making a fierce comeback.

The Un-carrier network just launched a new BOGO sale that includes discounts on some of the hottest smartphones in the market.

Currently, new and existing customers can take advantage of a BOGO sale on base models of the Apple iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8 (64GB), Samsung Galaxy S8, LG G6, V20, V30, or V30+.

If you prefer a step-up model with more storage, T-Mobile is offering a $700 credit when you purchase a secondary iPhone 7 Plus (128GB/256GB), iPhone 8 (256GB), iPhone 8 Plus, or iPhone X.

Likewise, customers who buy a Galaxy Note 8, S8 Active, or S8+ will get a $750 discount when they purchase a second phone. This BOGO sale trumps their Black Friday promo because for the first time it includes Apple's rarely discounted iPhone X.

Not everyone needs a second phone, and T-Mobile gets that, so they're also taking $150 off single purchases of new Samsung and LG smartphones.

Finally, T-Mobile is leaving its biggest troll move for last and giving Verizon customers who switch to T-Mobile a $650 credit.

Naturally, there is some fine print to be aware of. The deals require that you sign up for T-Mobile's Equipment Installment Plan and your funds (discount) will be sent to you via a mail-in rebate. So make sure to save all receipts and UPC codes.

There's no expiration date, but we can't imagine a sale this good will last long.