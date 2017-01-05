Look Out, LG: Sony Has an OLED TV, Too

LG's monopoly on OLED TVs is no more.

At CES 2017, Sony announced a new OLED 4K HDR TV that not only should offer super-rich colors on a par with what LG has to offer, but it also uses a new Acoustic Surface technology that could make sound bars obsolete.

Why You Should Care

Sony's new flagship OLED TVs, the Bravia XBR-A1E, takes advantage of the fact that OLED sets don't need backlighting, and added the so-called Acoustic Surface, which essentially turns the entire TV into a big speaker. This means that consumers won't have to connect a soundbar or separate audio system to the TV in order to get great sound.

Of course, since this is an OLED set, the Bravia A1E should deliver some truly excellent colors and deep blacks. The TV will be powered by the 4K HDR Processor X1 Extreme, and will support the Dolby Vision HDR format.

The Bravia A1E will run the Android TV platform, which also means it can be controlled via Google Home, and should make streaming content from your smartphone and other devices a cinch.

Pricing and Availability

Sony has yet to announce pricing or availability for the A1E, but it will come in 55-, 65-, and 77-inch sizes.

Outlook

Sony's OLED TV looks to be a compelling alternative to LG's W7 OLED and Samsung's QLED TVs. Sony's unique Acoustic Surface technology also helps differentiate it from the competition, and will certainly make installation easier. We're curious to see how it looks—and sounds.