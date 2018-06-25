Samsung Could Launch Three Galaxy S10s in 2019

Samsung might have some big tricks up its sleeve for the upcoming Galaxy S10, according to reports.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)



The Korean tech giant is planning not two but three Galaxy S10s for next year, Korean-based news outlet ETNews is reporting, citing sources. The site apparently discovered that Samsung has three devices in the works with the name Beyond 0, Beyond 1, and Beyond 2. Beyond is the codename for the upcoming Galaxy S10.

The main differences between the smartphones might have something to do with their cameras, according to the report, which was earlier cited by SamMobile. One version might have a single-lens camera and another will deliver a dual-lens array. The third and final version would ship with a triple-lens camera.

The Beyond 0, which would be the budget model, would come with 5.8-inch flat display, according to the report. Both the Beyond 1 and Beyond 2 would have curved screens, but the former would come with a 5.8-inch screen and the latter a 6.2-inch display.

MORE: Samsung Galaxy S10 Rumors: Everything You Need to Know

There's no word on exactly how the triple-lens system might work. But if it's similar to the Huawei P20 Pro, which has a triple-lens array, the standard dual cameras would have color sensors and the third would come with a monochrome sensor. Exactly what Samsung has planned is unknown.

The report follows another claim from Korean publication The Bell, which said that Samsung has a variety of other extras planned for the Galaxy S10, including a virtual fingerprint sensor baked into its screen. Samsung will also ditch the iris scanner in favor of a 3D face scanner like Apple's Face ID.

On the design side, according to The Bell, which was earlier cited by Forbes, Samsung will cut down bezel size to make the device feel even more like an all-screen handset.

Samsung has been tight-lipped about its plans for the Galaxy S10. The company has, however, reportedly planned to launch the smartphone at CES in January. It will follow that up with the foldable Galaxy X smartphone at Mobile World Congress in February, according to several reports.