Here's Your First Look at the Galaxy S10's Front Panel

"Beyond". That's the entire caption accompanying this photo of a piece of glass, leaked by a reliable smartphone rumormonger. It looks like the glass might be the front panel of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10.

(Image credit: The rumored glass panel for the front of the Samsung Galaxy S10. Credit: Ice Universe)

The well-known Samsung leaker Ice Universe — who previously posted a rendering that allegedly shows the Galaxy S10 — has previously told his or her followers about how the codename for the new flagship phone is "Beyond", a project name that was also cited by the Wall Street Journal.

Reportedly, the entire S10 line will include four phones, codenamed Beyond 0, Beyond 1, Beyond 2 and Beyond X. The two top models of the Samsung Galaxy S10 (Beyond 1 and 2) are rumored to have an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor (using sound rather than light to "see' the fingerprint) under the display.

These two phones will apparently be the ones sporting the glass mentioned above. The 10th anniversary Galaxy — codenamed Beyond X — may also have it. The low-end model (Beyond 0) will have a flat screen, however, with a regular fingerprint sensor on the power button, just like the Samsung Galaxy A7.