Prime Day Preview: Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet Now $89

When it comes to tablets for kids, it's hard to beat Amazon's line of Fire HD tablets. Although there's a very high chance they'll be on sale during Amazon Prime Day, Amazon is already offering a Prime Day-like discount on its top tablet for kids.

Currently, you can get the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet for $89.99. That's $40 off and the best price we've seen for this tablet. We predict this tablet will be on sale during Prime Day, but we consider it a safe buy because it's never been cheaper than $89.99.

If its price drops further on Prime Day, it's unlikely it'll drop lower than $79.99. It might come bundled with something, but it's still a solid buy at $89. Also, keep in mind there was one Prime Day where Amazon's kiddie tablets didn't go on sale.

As for the tablet itself, sister site LaptopMag has given the Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet a solid Editor's Choice rating. Its display looks good even in bright light and audio quality, although soft at times, is surprisingly good. The parental controls on the tablet are especially robust. You can set different profile dashboards, have the tablet shutdown at a certain hour, and even set education goals. It also comes with a 1-year subscription to FreeTime Unlimited, Amazon's content library designed for kids. (After your 1-year trial, you can cancel it or pay $2.99/month for the service).

Hardware-wise, the tablet packs an 8-inch 1280 x 800 touchscreen LCD, 1.3GHz quad-core processor, 1.5GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, VGA front camera, and a 2-megapixel rear camera. It's best feature, however, is its 2-year "Worry-Free" guarantee, which replaces the tablet for free if any damage is done to it.

Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet

The Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet is also currently on sale for $149.99. That's a solid $50 off, but we think it could dip a little lower on Amazon Prime Day. (Possibly $119). That makes the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet the safer buy right now if you to beat Amazon's price drops.