The 11-inch iPad Pro 2024 may be hard to find at launch — here’s why

Apple has finally confirmed when we’ll see a new wave of iPads, and it’s long been rumored this is where we’re going to see the very first iPads with OLED displays — coming in 11-inch and 12.9-inch sizes. Unfortunately, the smaller of the two may be a little difficult to get hold of initially, due to shipment issues.

According to display analyst Ross Young, there have been more shipments of OLED displays for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. This is apparently down to Samsung, which has been supplying some of the displays for the smaller tablet, facing “technical challenges” in their production — due to the two emission layers in the panel.

Young previously predicted that the 12.9-inch OLED displays would be manufactured by LG, while both Samsung and LG would produce 11-inch panels. Considering Young hasn’t predicted a shortage of the larger-screen iPad Pros, I’d guess that LG hasn’t been having those same problems. Or, at the very least, the production issues aren’t having quite as big an impact on larger panels.

Unfortunately Young predicts the issues plaguing 11-inch display production will continue into May. That means there’s a possibility the 11-inch iPad Pro will be harder to find compared to the 12.9-inch model. Which sucks, because the smaller model is going to be cheaper and more desirable for everyone itching for an OLED upgrade.

How much cheaper isn’t clear. Currently the 11-inch iPad Pro is $300 cheaper at $799, but it’s also packing a regular LCD display. The $1,099 12.9-inch model has a miniLED XDR display with all the benefits that panel offers — like vivid colors and deeper blacks. Since both new iPad Pros are expected to have OLED panels, the price difference may not be so large. But we will have to wait until May 7 to find out for sure.

Other upgrades expected to come on the new iPads include a new slimmer design, the Apple M3 chip, a new camera in the landscape position, an upgraded Magic Keyboard and the third-generation Apple Pencil. There’s been word the Let Loose event will also see the launch of a larger 12.9-inch iPad Air — albeit without the OLED display.

Sadly, if you are hoping to get an 11-inch iPad Pro when they launch, we suggest you make peace with the fact you might have to wait. Whether that’s on a backorder list, or simply to hold out until stock levels normalize in the near future. In the meantime be sure to check out our iPad Pro 2024 hub for all the latest news and rumors about the upcoming tablets.

