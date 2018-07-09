Huge Deal: Pixel 2 XL Price Slashed by $300

For our money, the Pixel 2 XL from Google is the best camera phone you can buy. And thanks to a current deal through Best Buy, you don't have to spend as much of your own money to grab one.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Best Buy is currently offering Google's 6-inch smartphone for $22.91 a month over 24 months when you commit to Verizon. Normally monthly payments are $35.41 for the Pixel 2 XL. A little back-of-the-envelope math reveals you'll be saving $300 under Best Buy's deal ($549.84 in monthly payments over 24 months versus the regular price of $848.84).

If you're reluctant to sign on with Verizon for two years — we happen to rank Big Red as the top wireless phone service provider — you can always buy your phone unlocked through Google. The Pixel 2 XL currently costs $749, or $100 less than the regular price at Best buy.

There's plenty to like about the Pixel 2 XL, from its long-lasting battery to its built-in Google Assistant. But the camera is the star of the show, taking consistently solid photos in low light and using computation smarts to produce stylish portrait shots, even with just one rear camera. When we put the Pixel 2 XL up against a Galaxy S9 and iPhone X in a three-way photo face-off, Google's camera phone came out on top.

If you want the latest and greatest in smartphones and can afford to wait until the fall, Google is expected to unveil the Pixel 3 in a few months. But if saving big bucks on a front-line phone is more appealing, Best Buy's offer is hard to beat.