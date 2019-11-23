Best Apps for Skiers

Winter Survival Kit (Android, iOS: Free)

Weather can be an unpredictable thing, and if you find yourself stranded on a mountain road, the Winter Survival Kit app (Android, iOS) includes handy safety information to help keep you in one piece. The app can help find your exact location, call 911, and store important numbers like insurance or roadside assistance services. You can also designate emergency contacts to notify if you're stranded, and the gas calculator feature can estimate how long you can keep your engine running with your remaining gas. The app will even remind you to turn your engine off every 30 minutes and check your tail pipe for blockages to help avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. The app also provides links on building your own winter survival kit and other safety tips for winter driving.