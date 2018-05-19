12 Kids Headphones Tested and Ranked Best to Worst

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Kid-Safe Headphones

It took me a couple of minutes to get past the childproof packaging to test out Sakar's Ninja Turtle headphones and an additional 30 minutes to get over the disappointment. The sound quality is weak and muffled across all frequency spectrums, and the overall construction is flimsy and right on a par with what you'd expect out of a cheap pair of headphones. These cans suffer from cheap build features, such as a thin audio cable, stiff cushioning on the ear cups and poorly constructed plastic side panels. On the plus side, the noise-limiting feature works, and you can bend the heck out of the headband before it breaks. If you want to punish your kid for not listening to you, then buy them a pair of these headphones.

Credit: Sakar