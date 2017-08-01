Best Soccer Apps
Get a Kick Out of These Soccer Apps
Soccer, the beautiful game, has millions of devoted fans across every continent who eagerly following famous teams, matches, and competitions. You can catch the action in the stadium or through your cable box, but that's not the only way to stay in the know as the European leagues get ready to kick off a new season and U.S. soccer looks to qualify for the next World Cup. If you're interested in keeping track of the latest match news or just want to catch soccer fever with a few mobile games, then check out these 10 football apps and games. (Image Credit: Gundam_Ai/Shutterstock)
FIFA (Android, iOS: Free)
Whether you call it football or soccer, the official FIFA app (Android, iPad, iPhone) is one of the most comprehensive mobile resources for fans of the beautiful game. The FIFA app provides users with the latest news on the big leagues and teams, a World Match center with standings for 197 leagues worldwide, as well as national team rankings. Users can look up the latest about next year's World Cup, as well as highlights and videos of previous World Cup finals.
Forza Football (Android, iOS: Free)
Formerly known as Live Score Addicts, Forza Football (Android, iOS) brings you up-to-the-minute match updates for your favorite teams on your Android or iOS device, while also providing a forum for fan polls and opinions. Users can select their favorite teams and upcoming matches to receive notifications for goals and cards, as well as pre-match lineups, formations and other information. In addition to the live scores, users can participate in online polls on the performance of a team's squad, manager and chairman.
ESPN (Android, iOS: Free)
Dedicated sports channel ESPN (Android, iOS) is a solid choice for soccer coverage, with news, analysis, scores and stats for everything from Major League Soccer to the major European leagues. Users can tag their favorite leagues and teams for personalized notifications and news feeds. You can also access a variety of video highlights, podcasts and live videos (for select cable or telecom subscribers).
Onefootball (Android, iOS: Free)
Onefootball (Android, iOS) is another long-time fan favorite when it comes to soccer news, with personalized feeds that allow you to follow the specific teams, leagues and cup competitions that you want. You can look up schedules, standings and news, lineups, live scores, match predictions and analysis, complete with configurable notifications so that you never miss out on the latest developments.
FotMob (Android, iOS: Free)
FotMob (Android, iOS) — also known as Soccer Scores Pro — rounds out the generalist soccer apps that we like, providing users with TV match schedules, news, the latest league standings and match statistics. Users can select and follow their favorite leagues, events and teams. While the app is free and ad-supported, an in-app purchase upgrades you to the premium version, which removes advertising and includes configurable push notifications.
MLS (Android, iOS: Free)
Once barely a blip on the American sporting landscape, soccer is quickly gaining popularity in the U.S., and if you're a devotee of the beautiful game, then you'll want to check out the official app of Major League Soccer. The MLS Soccer Scores & Highlights app (Android, iOS) brings you the latest news, live scores, match schedules, standings, and on-demand video highlights. In addition to the real-time stats and highlights, you can check out starting lineups, photos, and box scores for league matches, and personalized notifications allow you to follow your favorite teams so you'll never be out of the loop.
theScore (Android, iOS: Free)
theScore (Android, iOS) is one of our favorite all-in-one sports apps, and shines in delivering up-to-the-second game updates and statistics, as well as breaking sports news. A simple event calendar lets you easily look up upcoming games, statistics for past matches and the latest scores and most important plays. Matches include detailed statistical breakdowns to warm the hearts of stat junkies, as well as play-by-play breakdowns. The app allows you to follow teams and individual players, giving you notifications of related news or big plays. Social features make stories, stats and game summaries easy to share with your friends and followers.
FIFA Mobile (Android, iOS: Free)
FIFA Mobile (Android, iOS) is the latest of Electronic Arts’ annual football games, delivering slick soccer action straight to your smartphone. In addition to the Ultimate Team management mode, FIFA Mobile also includes a variety of short game modes, including Attack Mode that puts you in command of an aggressive attack against the other team’s goal and a continuously updated roster of Live Events games themed around the latest matches and events. In addition, FIFA Mobile now includes social play Leagues, with players grouping up and joining forces in inter-league competitions.
New Star Soccer (Android, iOS: Free)
New Star Soccer (Android, iOS) may be a bit dated, but it's still one of the best career simulator games for football fans on a mobile device. More than just a football match simulator (though it also does that with dexterity minigames), you must manage all aspects of their player's career, from practice, maintaining good relations with your coach, teammates, management, and the press, while also making sure your young football star doesn't crack up from the stress and rigors of professional sports.
Football Manager Mobile (Android, iOS: $2.99) & Football Manager Mobile (Android, iOS: $19.99)
For a more strategic view of the beautiful game, check out Sega's long-running Football Manager series, a game that puts you in the manager's chair of your favorite soccer clubs. A fantastically detailed sports simulator that prizes accuracy over flashiness, Football Manager’s dry, menu-driven interface and gameplay isn't exactly spectacular, but for a stat junkie that loves all the nitty-gritty details of transfers, lineups and tactics, it's a dream come true. More iterative than revolutionary, the 2017 edition features new game modes such as a Fantasy Draft, Online Versus, and Online Career modes. The Mobile edition (Android, iOS) is designed to work with smartphones, while the Touch edition (Android, iOS), which includes a 3D match rendering engine, is designed for high-end tablets.