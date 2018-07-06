Philips Takes Its Hue Smart Bulbs Outside

Smart-home owners, listen up. Smart-lighting leader Philips has announced a new line of products for — brace yourselves — outside your smart home.



(Image credit: Philips Hue)

The newly unveiled products include the Lily spotlight ($279.99), the Calla bollard ($129.99), Inara and Lucca wall lanterns ($49.99) and the Ludere floodlight ($129.99).

All lights in the lineup are compatible with Amazon's Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple's HomeKit; you can also control them with the Philips Hue app. While the Inara, Lucca and Ludere models are white lights, Philips claims the Lily and Calla lights can broadcast 16 million colors and create 30 ambient scenes.

Like other Philips Hue lights, these will connect to your network via the Philips Hue Bridge, meaning that if you already have Philips Hue lights, these will be a breeze to set up. You can also connect them to a third-party smart-home hub like the Amazon Echo Plus.

(Image credit: Philips Hue)

While Philips Hue lights are often on the more expensive end of the smart-light market, the new lanterns are actually cheaper than some of their competitors, such as the $135 Maximus Traditional Smart Security Outdoor Wall Lantern.

And in our opinion, the unique features and functionality of Philips Hue lights usually means they're worth the cost. The Lily, Calla, and Ludere, while a good deal more expensive than non-smart competitors, also ship with the necessary bulbs and other setup accessories. While we haven't gotten our hands on any of these products yet, we generally think Philips Hue's products are worth the extra cost.