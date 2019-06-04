The Best Cheap Android Phone Just Dropped to $229

Contrary to popular belief, not all Editor's Choice smartphones require a mini down payment. In fact, one of the best phones of 2019 costs a mere $249, and for a limited time, you can get it for less.

Currently, you can get the Unlocked Moto G7 Power for just $229.99. That's only $20 off, but it's a rare discount on an aggressively priced budget smartphone. (There's a small chance this phone may be on sale again on Amazon Prime Day, but it's unlikely it'll be much cheaper).

The Moto G7 Power is part of a bigger sale that's currently ongoing at Motorola. Other unlocked smartphones on sale include:

Motorola G7 Power

One of the main reasons the Moto G7 Power won our Editor's Choice award is its astonishing battery life. Armed with a 5,000 mAh battery, the phone lasted for a whopping 15 hours and 35 minutes in our battery test. It easily tops our list of smartphones with the longest battery life. But make no mistake, the Moto G7 Power isn't a bargain bin throwaway. It packs a bright 6.2-inch display, decent performance thanks to its Snapdragon 621 processor, and 3GB of RAM.

It's worth noting that you can get the Moto G7 Power for $129.99 via Best Buy, but you have to activate it immediately on Sprint. Motorola has the best prices on the unlocked models.

These prices are valid through June 8.