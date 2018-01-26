Verizon's BOGO Sale Includes iPhone 8, iPhone X Discounts

January has been a busy month for smartphone deals and Verizon is looking to end the month with a promo deal especially designed for Apple fans.

Starting Monday, January 29, new and existing customers who trade in their current smartphone for an iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, or iPhone X will receive $699 off the purchase of a second iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, or iPhone X.

After the discount, your second iPhone 8 is free. However, you'd have to pay $100 more for the base iPhone 8 Plus or $300 more for the base iPhone X.

Both phones must be bought at the same time and at least one line must be on an unlimited data plan with Verizon. (We think Verizon's more expensive Beyond Unlimited plan is the better option since the $85-a-month plan doesn't have the limitations of Verizon's $75 Go Unlimited offering.) In addition, you must trade in your old phone within 30 days to receive your trade-in value and bill credits, which cover the cost of the second device over the span of 24 months.

Verizon's iPhone promo comes hot on the heels of its Android BOGO sale, which includes top Android phones like the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Google Pixel 2.

There's no expiration date, but Apple fans shouldn't hesitate too much as sales like this don't last long.