HTC Unveils Sharper Vive Pro VR Headset, Wireless Adaptor

LAS VEGAS -- Even as other companies try to get the masses to embrace virtual reality, HTC has doubled down on enthusiasts and enterprise users with a couple of big announcements at CES 2018: the Vive Pro and the Vive Wireless Adaptor.

The Vive Pro offers dual-OLED displays with an improved resolution of 2880 x 1600 pixels, compared to 2160 x 1200 pixels for the current Vive. That’s an improvement of 78 percent.

HTC seems to have concentrated on sound as much as sight with the Vive Pro, as the headset features “integrated, high-performance headphones” complete with a built-in amplifier. The goal is to offer a better sense of presence whether you’re playing a game or watching 360-degree videos.

In addition, the Vive Pro sports a new head strap that promises to be more comfortable. There’s a sizing dial in the back, which should make the headset feel less front-heavy.

HTC says the Vive Pro also offers dual microphones with active noise cancellation and dual front-facing cameras. The latter feature should please developers looking to create content.

There’s no word on pricing or availability yet, but the Vive Pro should command a premium.

If you want to experience VR untethered, HTC says that its newly unveiled Vive Wireless Adapter will work with both the Vive and Vive Pro. This accessory uses Intel’s WiGig tech to beam virtual reality experiences to your head in the 60-GHz band.

Other announcements include a new Viveport VR store for discovering content, which offers VR previews that are interactive. This will make it easier to decide if you want to download, whether it’s one of 1,000 standalone titles or the 325 available for subscription.

Last but not least, is partnering with Vimeo for its Vive Video service. Stay tuned for our hands-on impressions of the Vive Pro.

