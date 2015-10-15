How to Take a Screenshot on Galaxy Note 5

Did your mom just make the silliest autocorrect mistake that you just have to share, or do you want to send your friend a super cute Tinder profile? Sometimes, you just want proof that something happened. Take a screenshot and share it via text, email or social networks. Here's how to do it on the Samsung Galaxy Note 5.

1. Press the power button on the right side and home key below the screen at the same time on a page you want to snap.

You'll need to hold for a second. When you let go, your screen is saved as a picture in your gallery.

2. Swipe across the screen with the edge of your palm. If this doesn't work, check to make sure you have "Palm swipe To capture" feature enabled. Check this in Settings > Motions And Gestures.

You can keep your screenshot in your album for posterity or share it.