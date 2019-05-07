Watch: Google Duplex Can Now Rent Cars For You

Remember Google Duplex, Google's creepy AI that can make restaurant reservations on your behalf?

Google has announced a new version of Duplex (called Duplex on the web) that doesn't just conduct business by voice. It can now execute tasks within your mobile browser.

(Image credit: Google Duplex for the web will soon make car reservations on the mobile web. Credit: Google)

At this year's Google I/O developer conference, the company showed its assistant booking a rental car for a user. Say "Book me a rental car," and Google will auto-fill your information into your rental company's website, choose your favorite car, and select add-ons you might need (such as a carseat).

You may be wondering how Google knows all this. That's easy: It digs through previous rental confirmations in your Gmail account.

Google has made a number of incremental upgrades to its AI products this year. The company also showed off a second-generation version of Google Assistant, which it claims is faster and can operate offline, as well as a smarter Google Lens that can pick the most popular foods off a restaurant menu.

It's not clear how accurate Duplex on the web will be, or how many tasks you may need to help it out with, but it's a promising look at the hands-off potential of Google's AI (provided you don't mind Assistant snooping through your emails).

