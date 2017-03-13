Galaxy S8 Final Specs and Features Leaked

Samsung's biggest phone of the year is coming in just a couple of weeks on March 29, and a new leak confirms many of the Galaxy S8 rumors we've been tracking, while also adding a couple of new specs and features.



(Image credit: The Galaxy S8's screen could be a very sharp 2960 x 2400 pixels. Credit: Benjamin Geskin concept)

Obtained by 9 to 5 Google via KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the report says that the Galaxy S8 will sport a 5.8-inch screen, while the larger Galaxy S8 Plus will feature a 6.2-inch panel. But the resolution is higher than the typical QHD+; Kuo claims both phones will up the pixel count to WQHD+ or 2960 x 2400.

As you might expect, the small Galaxy S8 is said to pack a 3,000 mAh battery, while the S8 Plus will apparently step it up to a beefier 3,500 mAh. We wouldn't be surprised if the Plus cracked our list of the longest lasting phones.

In terms of power, you're looking at either the Snapdragon 835 processor and 4GB of RAM for the U.S. and one of Samsung's Exynos 8895 chips for international handsets. Interestingly, Kuo predicts that overseas versions of the phone will offer 6GB of RAM.

If you've been wondering what all those cutouts are above the screen in the latest round of leaked Galaxy S8 photos and the first working video of the S8, Kuo has some answers. He says that they're for the proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, and IR-LED transmitter and receiver for iris recognition, plus a front/sub camera and receiver.

We wouldn't get too excited about the multiple color options, as U.S. carriers tend to pick the safest options when adding flagships to their lineups. Nevertheless, Kuo says to expect gold, silver, bright black, matte black, blue, orchid, and pink.

The analyst says the Galaxy S8 will go on sale April 21st, but we've seen other reports of an April 28th on sale date. Kuo also predicts less sales for the S8 than the Galaxy S7, citing the demise of the Note 7. Shoppers simply had less options last year.