Galaxy S8 Pre-Orders Start March 30, On Sale April 21

Samsung has announced the pre-order and retail dates for its highly anticipated flagship.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is almost here. Today, the company announced that the phone will go on sale on April 21, and you can pre-order it starting tomorrow (March 30) in the United States.

Credit: Sam Rutherford / Tom's Guide

The Galaxy S8 and S8+ have curved 5.8 and 6.2-inch screens, respectively, and are Samsung’s first with its own AI assistant, Bixby. Following last year’s Note 7 debacle, Samsung says the phones go through an 8-point battery check.

Pricing is harder to pin down, as it will likely change based on if you buy it directly or from your carrier, as well as if you buy it outright or pay in installment plans.


Galaxy S8
Galaxy S8+
Special Features
Bixby assistant, Samsung Connect app, AKG earbuds ($99 value)
DeX dock, (optional, $99)
Bixby assistant, Samsung Connect app, AKG earbuds ($99 value)
DeX dock, (optional, $99)
Display (pixels)
Dual-edge 5.8-inch (2960 x 1440)
Dual-edge 6.2-inch (2960 x 1440)
Cameras (rear/front)
12 MP / 8 MP
12 MP / 8 MP
Biometric Scanning
Facial recognition, iris scanner, fingerprint reader
Facial recognition, iris scanner, fingerprint reader
CPU
Snapdragon 835
Snapdragon 835
Storage
64GB
64GB
RAM
4GB
4GB
Battery
3,000-mAh
3,500-mAh
Size
5.9 x 2.7 x 0.3 inches
6.3 x 2.9 x 0.3 inches
Weight
5.5 ounces
6.1 ounces
Colors
Midnight Black, Coral Blue, Maple Gold, Orchid Gray,
Arctic Silver
Midnight Black, Coral Blue, Maple Gold, Orchid Gray,
Arctic Silver
Android Version
7.0 Nougat
7.0 Nougat
Charging
USB Type-C
USB Type-C

If you’re looking to step into VR, Samsung offers one heck of an incentive to pre-order the S8: a free Gear VR headset and controller with a pack of games. Whether or not you pre-order, you’ll get a pair of AKG earbuds with a braided cord in the box.