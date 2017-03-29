Galaxy S8 Pre-Orders Start March 30, On Sale April 21

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is almost here. Today, the company announced that the phone will go on sale on April 21, and you can pre-order it starting tomorrow (March 30) in the United States.

(Image credit: Sam Rutherford / Tom's Guide)

The Galaxy S8 and S8+ have curved 5.8 and 6.2-inch screens, respectively, and are Samsung’s first with its own AI assistant, Bixby. Following last year’s Note 7 debacle, Samsung says the phones go through an 8-point battery check.

MORE: Best Galaxy S6 and S7 Trade-In Deals

Pricing is harder to pin down, as it will likely change based on if you buy it directly or from your carrier, as well as if you buy it outright or pay in installment plans.



Galaxy S8

Galaxy S8+

Special Features

Bixby assistant, Samsung Connect app, AKG earbuds ($99 value)

DeX dock, (optional, $99)

Bixby assistant, Samsung Connect app, AKG earbuds ($99 value)

DeX dock, (optional, $99)

Display (pixels)

Dual-edge 5.8-inch (2960 x 1440)

Dual-edge 6.2-inch (2960 x 1440)

Cameras (rear/front)

12 MP / 8 MP

12 MP / 8 MP

Biometric Scanning

Facial recognition, iris scanner, fingerprint reader

Facial recognition, iris scanner, fingerprint reader

CPU

Snapdragon 835

Snapdragon 835

Storage

64GB

64GB RAM

4GB

4GB Battery

3,000-mAh

3,500-mAh

Size

5.9 x 2.7 x 0.3 inches

6.3 x 2.9 x 0.3 inches

Weight

5.5 ounces

6.1 ounces

Colors

Midnight Black, Coral Blue, Maple Gold, Orchid Gray,

Arctic Silver

Midnight Black, Coral Blue, Maple Gold, Orchid Gray,

Arctic Silver

Android Version

7.0 Nougat

7.0 Nougat

Charging

USB Type-C

USB Type-C



If you’re looking to step into VR, Samsung offers one heck of an incentive to pre-order the S8: a free Gear VR headset and controller with a pack of games. Whether or not you pre-order, you’ll get a pair of AKG earbuds with a braided cord in the box.