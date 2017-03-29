Galaxy S8 Pre-Orders Start March 30, On Sale April 21

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is almost here. Today, the company announced that the phone will go on sale on April 21, and you can pre-order it starting tomorrow (March 30) in the United States.
The Galaxy S8 and S8+ have curved 5.8 and 6.2-inch screens, respectively, and are Samsung’s first with its own AI assistant, Bixby. Following last year’s Note 7 debacle, Samsung says the phones go through an 8-point battery check.
Pricing is harder to pin down, as it will likely change based on if you buy it directly or from your carrier, as well as if you buy it outright or pay in installment plans.
|Galaxy S8
|Galaxy S8+
|Special Features
|Bixby assistant, Samsung Connect app, AKG earbuds ($99 value)
DeX dock, (optional, $99)
|Bixby assistant, Samsung Connect app, AKG earbuds ($99 value)
DeX dock, (optional, $99)
|Display (pixels)
|Dual-edge 5.8-inch (2960 x 1440)
|Dual-edge 6.2-inch (2960 x 1440)
|Cameras (rear/front)
|12 MP / 8 MP
|12 MP / 8 MP
|Biometric Scanning
|Facial recognition, iris scanner, fingerprint reader
|Facial recognition, iris scanner, fingerprint reader
|CPU
|Snapdragon 835
|Snapdragon 835
|Storage
|64GB
|64GB
|RAM
|4GB
|4GB
|Battery
|3,000-mAh
|3,500-mAh
|Size
|5.9 x 2.7 x 0.3 inches
|6.3 x 2.9 x 0.3 inches
|Weight
|5.5 ounces
|6.1 ounces
|Colors
|Midnight Black, Coral Blue, Maple Gold, Orchid Gray,
Arctic Silver
|Midnight Black, Coral Blue, Maple Gold, Orchid Gray,
Arctic Silver
|Android Version
|7.0 Nougat
|7.0 Nougat
|Charging
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
If you’re looking to step into VR, Samsung offers one heck of an incentive to pre-order the S8: a free Gear VR headset and controller with a pack of games. Whether or not you pre-order, you’ll get a pair of AKG earbuds with a braided cord in the box.