Here's How the Galaxy S8's Coolest Feature Will Work

We're getting a better idea of how the Galaxy S8 will be able to transform itself from a smartphone into a desktop — including more evidence of what Samsung intends to call the feature.

Samsung has filed for a trademark on Samsung DeX and Samsung DeX Station, according to Sammobile, which obtained copies of the applications. And in those trademark filings, the company revealed some of the features that might be on its way.

As earlier reports have suggested, the DeX Station will be designed as a dedicated dock that you can plug your device into and immediately connect with PC features. According to the trademark filing, that could mean plugging the handset into external monitors, including those that might use other connectivity ports besides USB Type-C.

In addition, the DeX Station will also be used to project the Galaxy S8's screen onto the displays, according to Sammobile's report.

The Guardian reported this week that Samsung is planning a feature, called DeX, that would turn the Galaxy S8 into a full-fledged computer capable of supporting a mouse, keyboard, and external monitor. The report came alongside claims that the Galaxy S8 will indeed come with a headphone jack and potentially ship with an "Infinity Display" that would cover the smartphone's entire face.

All of this is just the latest in a string of rumors about what Samsung might have planned for its next flagship handset. For its part, Samsung hasn't confirmed any plans for the future and only said earlier this week that it wouldn't announce the device at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona next month. Instead, Samsung is expected to unveil — and launch — the Galaxy S8 in April.

The idea that Samsung would add a desktop feature to the Galaxy S8 is notable, considering Microsoft has done something similar with its Continuum feature for Windows phones. However, in order to deliver that feature, the handset must come with a high-end processor that could work in a desktop environment. Reports say Samsung is planning the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 for its smartphone, which should offer plenty of power to get the job done.

According to Sammobile, the DeX platform will be announced alongside the Galaxy S8. The entire ecosystem will be known as the Desktop eXperience.