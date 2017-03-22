Galaxy S8 Desktop Dock Suggests 4K Power

There's a lot we already know about Samsung's Galaxy S8. The company detailed its digital assistant Bixby and already let us know when to expect to see the phone, but details have been hazy about the phone's rumored desktop dock. That is, until now.



According to a Samsung presentation slide leaked by Dutch Windows news site WinFuture, Samsung's DeX station will be a "drop-in" device that feeds content to a display via HDMI at up to 4K at a rate of 30 frames per second. The slide says it will cost €149.99 (which currently converts to $161.81).

The DeX station will also offer dual USB 2.0 ports and an Ethernet port, so Samsung may be looking to turn the S8 into a laptop replacement. The dock even includes an embedded cooling fan, which it will probably need if the handset is going to try to ape a desktop computer's functionality.

The DeX dock we see in this still, along with its HDMI connection, match up with another leaked graphic from Samsung reported by Android Police.

We'll likely find out if the DeX dock is real come March 29, when Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S8. Stay tuned to Tom's Guide for coverage of that event and all things Galaxy S8.