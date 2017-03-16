Galaxy S8 Camera May Shoot 1000 fps Super Slo-Mo

How much slow motion do you really need? Well, if the latest rumors about the Galaxy S8’s camera are true, Samsung's next flagship could shoot clips at a mind-blowing 1000 fps.

(Image credit: The Galaxy S8 could offer nearly 5x better slo-mo performance than the S7. Credit: Samsung)

To put that into perspective, that’s almost 5 times better than the 240 fps slo-mo on the Galaxy S7 and iPhone 7, and slightly faster than the 960 fps Sony demoed on the Xperia XZ premium it recently unveiled at Mobile World Congress 2017.

MORE: Samsung Galaxy S8 Rumors: What Features to Expect

1000 FPS would mean one frame every millisecond, which would allow you to use the S8 to record all sorts of interesting scenes, like the flapping of a hummingbird’s wings to a photo finish at a NASCAR race. Previously, to get these kind of speeds, you would need to shell out around $1,000 for something like Sony’s RX1000 Mark 4 bridge camera, which while small, isn't nearly as compact as a modern smartphone.

The one worrying thing is that 1000 frames per second means there’s lot of video to store, and if the Galaxy S8 only has 32GB of built-in storage like you get on the S7, you could run out of free space incredibly quickly. The good news is that the Galaxy S8 is rumored to start with 64GB of storage.

Samsung declined to comment on the original story, which first popped up on Korean tech site Naver. But with the Galaxy S8’s launch scheduled for March 29, there’s less than two weeks until we’ll know for sure.