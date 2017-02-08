Galaxy S8 Could Beat Google Pixel with This Feature

Samsung's upcoming virtual personal assistant Bixby could come with a feature that will work around the world--and make the Google Pixel's assistant nervous.

Samsung is planning to support up to eight different languages when Bixby launches with the Galaxy S8 later this year, according to a report from ETNews and earlier discovered by Samsung-tracking site Sammobile. According to the report, Bixby will come with support for English, Korean, and Chinese, among other languages.

If Bixby supports eight languages, it would put the virtual personal assistant far ahead of Google's alternative, Google Assistant. Google's option only supports a handful of languages, including English and German.

However, Bixby will trail Apple's Siri, which comes with support for more than 20 languages.

Bixby is the result from last year's Samsung acquisition of Viv Labs, a company that was founded by the folks behind Siri. Viv was working on an advanced artificial intelligence service that has become the backbone for Bixby.

According to several reports, Bixby will debut with the Galaxy S8. The feature could be activated by a physical button that would sit on the side of the device. Once you press the button, Bixby will turn on and give you the ability to issue vocal commands, search the Web, create to-do lists, and more.

Speculation abounds over when the Galaxy S8 and thus, Bixby, will be unveiled. Samsung has already said it won't showcase its new device at Mobile World Congress later this month, leaving many to believe that the handset will be presented at a press event in March or April.

Either way, Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S8 in April. When it hits store shelves, expect to find a curved screen up to 6.2 inches in size, a new design, and a home button baked into the screen. The Galaxy S8 will also be the first smartphone to run Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 processor.